THE NYGARD AFFAIR

The Tribune, Save The Bays and the Free National Movement were in a thrall these last few days on the propaganda run about Peter Nygaard and the PLP. The PLP has issued several statements answering each FNM statement in turn. It is clear that this latest matter with Peter Nygaard is an FNM inspired matter. The writ is badly drafted and full of irrelevancies. The FNM proposes to use it to its advantage. Peter Nygard has no relationship with the PLP and the PLP has no relationship to him. We will continue to ask the PLP to commit when it comes back to office that there will be a Commission of Inquiry with a single Commissioner whose job will be to ferret out the connection between Save The Bays, Louis Bacon and the monies spent in the last campaign to get the FNM elected to office.