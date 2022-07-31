THE OFFICIAL VISIT TO BERMUDA

28 and 29 July 2022

Fred Mitchell with Senator Barry Griffin, President of the Somerset Cricket Club, winner of this year’s Emancipation Day Cup Match, Bermuda’s biggest holiday and cultural celebration, Bermuda’s Acting Governor, Barbara Cartwright, Chair Bahamas Mortgage Corporation and Telia Saunders also of BMC.

28 July 2022.

Fred Mitchell with the Bermuda Premier David Burt, on the first day of Cup Match, Bermuda’s biggest holiday and a 2 day tradition now in its 120th year with St George’s Cricket Club playing Somerset Cricket Club with Secretary General Barbara Cartwright, Senator Barry Griffin and Telia Saunders. 28 July 2022

