The Passing Of Former Speaker Oswald Ingraham

The following statement was issued by the Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party Philip Davis on the passing of Oswald Ingraham, for Speaker of the House who died on 23 November 2020 2020.

24 November 2020

I am saddened to learn of the passing of a good friend, a parliamentary colleague and businessman, Oswald Ingraham.

An ardent supporter of the progressive movement, this native of Tarpum Bay, South Eleuthera would go on to represent his community in the halls of Parliament as the representative for South Eleuthera from 2002 and 2012 and served as the Speaker of the House of Assembly from 2002 to 2007. Oswald was fair in his rulings as Speaker and always protected the rights if the Opposition, allowing them to have their say when the governing caucus would eventually have their way.

He would also go on to serve as Deputy Governor General between 2012 and 2017 where he presided over several official state recognized ceremonies. At all times Oswald was gracious in his deportment and the consummate statesman.

He was an entrepreneur in the tourism and hospitality industry, operating a small hotel in his community in South Eleuthera.

Oswald Ingraham lived a full life and made his contributions to The Bahamas in both the private and public sectors. We thank him for his service as he transitions into eternity.

Death is not a full stop, but a mere comma in the sentence of life, therefore, Oswald may be absent in the flesh but present in the spirit as he lives on in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved him.

On behalf of my wife, Ann, the PLP’s Deputy Leader Chester Cooper, party Chairman Senator Fred Mitchell, Stalwart Councillors, officers and members of the PLP, I express my heartfelt condolences to Oswald’s wife Marie, his children Terry, Dwight, Wayne, Velma, Jackie, Wendy and family including his extended family in the community of Tarpum Bay, Eleuthera.

May he rest in peace.

End.