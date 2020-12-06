The Photo With Ivan Johnson and The Prime Minister

Peter Turnquest wanted to know why The Punch was after him and their interests in the loan that he made (when he was Minister of Finance) which keeps making the front page of The Punch. Well there it is, the evidence in plain sight. The Prime Minister Hubert Minnis at the head of the table and Ivan Johnson, the Editor of The Punch at the far right. Poles apart in the photo but kindred spirits in real life. Mrs. Prime Minister looks on adoringly. Ok Mr. Turnquest we have helped you enough. You whistle, we will point.