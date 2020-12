So, speaking in the Senate on Friday 4 October 2020, Senator Fred Mitchell raised the question of the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC). They are the main telephone carrier in the country with a boast of 70 per cent of the cell phone market. The problem is that since the sale of the company to the private sector, the service has deteriorated and there is no forward plan to improve the service or invest in the infrastructure which is needed to support the country’s digital demands.