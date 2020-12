Zaavan Colebrooke, a drummer, a trained musician, completed the requirements for the degree in music at the University Of The Bahamas in the summer. However, the Covid emergency did not allow him to get the piece of paper in hand until last week. So, congratulations to Mr. Colebrooke who is the first student of the University of The Bahamas to graduate with a degree in music. He is an excellent drummer. He lives in Fox Hill.