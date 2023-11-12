The PLP 70th Anniversary Banquet

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Fred Mitchell Chair of the PLP giving the Lynden Pindling Platinum Awards to those PLPs for outstanding service to the party at the 70th anniversary banquet at the end of Convention 55. 11 November 2023. Photos by Calvin Brown Jr RBDF

This Week's Posts

The PLP 70th Anniversary Banquet

THE CONVENTION  THAT WAS

THE DAME MAKES AN APPEARANCE 

DUANE SANDS STICK TO MENDING HEARTS

MITCHELL WINS THE CHAIRMANSHIP

IF MITCHELL HAD LOST

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT AFTER CONVENTION

This Month's Posts

DUANE SANDS STICK TO MENDING HEARTS

MITCHELL WINS THE CHAIRMANSHIP

IF MITCHELL HAD LOST

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT AFTER CONVENTION

MAURICE MOORE ATTACKS THE PLP

WE SUPPORT THE MINIMUM WAGE HIKE TO 350 PER WEEK

The PLP Convention Photos 10 November 2023

Fred Mitchell’s Victory Address 2023 at Convention

Fred Mitchell At The Funeral of Arkel Rolle’s Mother In Fox Hill

Fred Mitchell in North Eleuthera and Harbour Island

Fred Mitchell speaking with the delegation for South Beach

Fred Mitchell speaks to delegates from Mangrove Cay

DUANE SANDS STICK TO MENDING HEARTS

MITCHELL WINS THE CHAIRMANSHIP

IF MITCHELL HAD LOST

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT AFTER CONVENTION

MAURICE MOORE ATTACKS THE PLP

WE SUPPORT THE MINIMUM WAGE HIKE TO 350 PER WEEK

Facebook-f Instagram