At the House of Assembly the former diplomats of The Bahamas who served under the Progressive Liberal Party paid tribute to former Foreign Minister Charles Carter who was publicly memorialized on 28 May 2021. They are at left to right: Ed Bethel, former High Commissioner to London, Alma Adams, former Ambassador to Havana, at the back Randy Rolle, former Consul General in Atlanta, Ricardo Treco, former Consul General in Miami and former Ambassador to China Andy Gomez.