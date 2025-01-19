THE PLP BASHING BY FRIENDS AND FOES

The Prime Minister has spoken about this. The Chairman of the party has warned PLP partisans that they are inflicting self-injury by the constant carping and attacking on fellow PLPs in these chat groups on social media. Last week it was the worst ever. So not only do you have the FNM in a feeding frenzy but it appears that the PLP delights in friendly fire. There is a false logic that PLP MPs and Ministers can act in silos and that the injury does not hurt the whole. We join the chorus of those who say cut it out.