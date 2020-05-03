The PLP In Nassau Village Denouncing Speaker Halson Moultrie The Dumbo 1 May 2020

The Leader of the Opposition Philip Davis led a press conference to denounce the Speaker of the House Halson Moultrie putting an old fashioned hand pump in a public space in his Nassau Village Constituency without getting the permission of the Water and Sewerage Corporation and without acknowledging the fact that the Water and Sewerage Corporation does not recommend drinking ground water in New Providence because of fecal contamination. A report in 2015 suggests that we are sitting on a timebomb for another epidemic from the ground water in New Providence. Dumbo Speaker.