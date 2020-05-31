THE PLP IS STOPPED FROM TRAVELLING THE BAHAMAS

Chairman says he’s not been to Grand Bahama in ten weeks.

Speaking in the Senate on Thursday 28 May 2020, Senator Fred Mitchell said that that the present rules prevent the Opposition for travelling the country to keep an eye on various constituencies. He was particularly concerned about Grand Bahama where he has not been for ten weeks. There are requests for supporters from Abaco in particular to come and have a look on developments in that island. Many people in that island believe that they are being disadvantaged by the double whammy of Covid 19 and Hurricane Dorian in addition to the inattention of the government.