THE PLP IS THE ONLY ORGANIZATION TO DEFEAT THE PLP

There is one message that we would like to give to the Progressive Liberal Party. Danger! Danger! Danger! It is one year in and it appears to some in the public domain that the coalition that was built and stitched together patiently by Philip Davis is threatening to unravel. This must be stopped and stopped right now.

The most difficult of the most recent public policy decisions was that of the increase in electricity. That did not go down well with the public. The explanation for it while logical did not sell. So it has left a sour taste in the mouth of the electorate. But we do not think it is quite for the PLP that Oban moment which led to the deconstruction of Hubert Minnis and his government.

That Oban moment for the FNM was followed up quickly by the fateful decision of the FNM to raise the VAT rate without telling even their own colleagues to 12 per cent. It shattered their coalition.

So those who read the tea leaves in the FNM, have one simple view given their ignominious defeat last time. Hubert Ingraham told them that all they have to do is wait and the government is theirs. His view was that the PLP will inevitably mess up and the FNM will walk right back.

Darren Henfield, the hopeless former Minister of Foreign Affairs under Dr. Minnis, thinks so too. He is said to be actively campaigning in North Abaco. That suggests that people are beginning to forget how ineffective and useless he was as an MP and as a Minister. He is busy in the press espousing his views on one subject or another. He knows nothing but then the public sees no distinction.

So here’s the deal: the FNM will wait for that moment when the fix is in.

When it appeared in the press that the former MP for Golden Gates was announcing his reentry into politics, the alarm bells went off both within and without the party.

