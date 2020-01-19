THE PLP LEADER’S WALK IN THE STRAW MARKET

The Leader of the Opposition Philip Davis with Senator Fred Mitchell were at the straw market on a walk about 14 January 2020. The Leader had been called there by supporters of the PLP because the market is being run unfairly. People who have been paying their rents but not getting the marketing support or the support to keep their stalls in proper order. When people fail to pay, they are locked out immediately and not given any grace periods. Generally, they reported that morale was bad in the market. The Leader of the Opposition listened to their complaints and promised to bring them to the attention of the authorities.