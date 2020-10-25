THE PLP ON ARAGONITE

The following statement was issued by Vaughn Miller M P, the Opposition’s spokesman on Natural Resources.  It addresses the issue of mining in North Andros. — The Editor

For Immediate  Release 

23 October  2020

The Leader of the PLP, Philip  Davis has asked me to draw your attention to a notice from the Weather Office in Nassau which advises that there may be significant rain over this weekend. 

It is important to note that this weather warning applies to the central and northern Bahamas.

The Weather Office in Nassau says that this will likely affect low lying  areas of the country like the Pinewood Gardens area of the island of New Providence.

Given that we are in a lockdown weekend, this may pose logistical problems for many to be able to secure furniture and belongings. We ask all of our leaders to draw the attention of their various  communities to the notice  and take what precautions  they can.

The Leader of the Progressive Liberal  Party Philip Davis has spoken to the Prime Minister, the Competent Authority, advising of these concerns. 

The party believes that the police ought to be appropriately advised of  possible exigencies arising out of this matter this weekend which may require  the forbearance of the police.

End

