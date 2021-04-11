fbpx

The PLP On The Move During The Easter Holidays

Easter Monday 5 April 2021

Pia Glover Rolle, candidate for Golden Gates with former aspirant for the seat Obie Roberts.
Zane Lightbourne, candidate for Yamacraw with Leader Philip Davis
Bacchus Rolle, Candidate for South Beach and Leader Philip Davis

