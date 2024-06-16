THE PLP PREPARING THE GROUNDWORK FOR 2026

The PLP as an organization is taking seriously the work that must be done to win the next general election. The PLP has to break the curse of not being able to get a second consecutive term. In order to do that, there are some things which have to be done now. We have already begun the audit of the work of MPs to see where each constituency is and how the MPS are doing in their constituencies. Following this, there has to be a frank conversation with the MPs about their work, and then with the government about how it is itself performing. From what we see that is now happening; and this is a good thing. The emphasis must be on “frank”, not whispering sweet nothings, about how well we are doing and patting ourselves on the back. There must be a frank understanding of where we are and a commitment to change course where necessary.