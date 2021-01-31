THE PM ATTACKS THE LEADER OF THE PLP

The Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party Philip Davis came under a severe and defamatory attack in the House of Assembly on Wednesday 27 January 2021. The Prime Minister was exercised over the accusation that he allowed the Holoweskos to keep their liquor store open in Lyford Cay but forced Black businesses to close down in the rest of town. The Prime Minister accused Mr. Davis of wanting Bahamians to die. This is a sick and desperate man Hubert Minnis. He was condemned by the Progressive Liberal Party as reaching a new low. This cannot help him in the elections that he is hurtling toward. His ass will be gone.