The Police Promotions

From Chief Superintendent to Assistant Commissioner of Police Solomon Cash, Craig Stubbs, Loretta Mackey and as Acting Assistant Commissioner Kirkwood Andrews. Now no problem, the Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle is supposed to have the team he wants to run the force. But hang on the FNM said there was a report saying that the Force was too top heavy with brass. Just asking for a friend? Further were these appointments made after consultation with the Police Service Commission and who are the members of that Commission?