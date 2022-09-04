THE POLLS APPROVE OF BRAVE DAVIS

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Well it seems that at this point in this premiership, Philip Brave Davis is more popular than Pindling was at the height of his popularity.  Public Domain said they polled 800 odd people and asked them by phone about the performance of the Government and the answer came back: 70 per cent approval of the Prime Minister and 64 per cent for the Government.  This is remarkable and stratospheric.  This must stick the FNM in the eye.  They ran a nasty racist campaign against this man last year.  Their campaign was that Philip Davis was too black, came from the wrong side of the tracks, and couldn’t talk and they said couldn’t go to the United States.  Of course, the week before this Hubert Ingraham was saying that all the PLP is good for was public relations.  Well seems that the public thinks otherwise. Generally, two-thirds of the country is pleased with the performance of the PLP.  But let us remember, we have miles to go before we sleep.

This Week's Posts

Fred Mitchell at Holy Cross Anglican Church

REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS AND SURVIVORS OF DORIAN

THE PRIME MINISTER IN ABACO FOR DORIAN MEMORIAL

THE POLLS APPROVE OF BRAVE DAVIS

THE STATE OPENING OF PARLIAMENT IN GRENADA

HUNTING FOR OMAR ARCHER THE SNIVELLING COWARD

A BAD DECISION ON A DIVORCE BY JUDGE DENISE LEWIS

This Month's Posts

THE POLLS APPROVE OF BRAVE DAVIS

THE STATE OPENING OF PARLIAMENT IN GRENADA

HUNTING FOR OMAR ARCHER THE SNIVELLING COWARD

A BAD DECISION ON A DIVORCE BY JUDGE DENISE LEWIS

The PLP Women Sip And Conversation

Fred Mitchell With The Children In Fox Hill

Henry Storr Dies: PLP Chair Fred Mitchell Pays Tribute

St Mark’s in Fox Hill Celebrates their 166th Anniversary

Fred Mitchell on the passing of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev

The Fox Hill Representer

Voice Note: 31 August 2022

Pool Day at Fox Hill Community Centre

THE POLLS APPROVE OF BRAVE DAVIS

THE STATE OPENING OF PARLIAMENT IN GRENADA

HUNTING FOR OMAR ARCHER THE SNIVELLING COWARD

A BAD DECISION ON A DIVORCE BY JUDGE DENISE LEWIS

The PLP Women Sip And Conversation

Fred Mitchell With The Children In Fox Hill

Facebook-f Instagram