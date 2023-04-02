The Pope’s Man Came Calling

Fred Mitchell representing the Government of The Bahamas at the special service by the Catholic Community in The Bahamas to welcome the nuncio, the Ambassador to The Bahamas for Pope Francis VI, Archbishop Santiago De Wit Guzman. 27 March 2023

