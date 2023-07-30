THE PRESS IS IRRESPONSIBLE

There is a saying around Nassau town that paper will stand still to write anything on it. You have to say that in relation to this storm in a tea cup in Nassau about Keith Bell and Immigration. The Opposition has the ingenious talent of being able to turn normal practices into a negative. They did this with Bahamar, with BAMSI, the farm in Andros, with Bahamar in Cable Beach and with National Health Insurance. Here they are doing it again with Keith Bell and Immigration. They cannot point out to one illegality or violation of any rule but they are able to make a bunch of noise aided and abetted by a willing, compliant, docile and indolent Bahamian press.