PAUL FARQUHARSON DIES

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Statement From The Foreign Minister

On The Death Of Former High Commissioner Paul Farquharson

For Immediate Release

24 July 2023

I have lost another solid citizen friend with the passing of former High Commissioner and former Commissioner of Police Paul Farquharson.

We first met when he was an aide to the late Governor General Sir Gerald Cash. I have pointed to him to my present aides about what being an aide can lead to in life.

He served in his public roles with equanimity and rationality. He was a policeman’s policeman.

As Public Service Minister I worked latterly with him as a Member of the Police Service Commission. I appreciated his work for king and country.

On behalf of the Foreign Service service team in London and throughout the system, I express my condolences to his widow, children and the wider family.

End

This Week's Posts

FNM TRIES AFTER KEITH BELL WITH A DULL KNIFE

THE NERVE OF HUBERT MINNIS

MICHAEL NEEDS TO ROW THE BOAT ASHORE

THE PRIME MINISTER ON IMMIGRATION

BRITISH AIRWAYS GIVES KFC ON 23 JULY 2023 FLIGHT TO LONDON

THE IMMIGRATION STATEMENT ON FNM CHARGES

KUDOS TO PAULINE DAVIS OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALLIST

This Month's Posts

THE PRIME MINISTER ON IMMIGRATION

BRITISH AIRWAYS GIVES KFC ON 23 JULY 2023 FLIGHT TO LONDON

THE IMMIGRATION STATEMENT ON FNM CHARGES

KUDOS TO PAULINE DAVIS OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALLIST

THE PRESS IS IRRESPONSIBLE

PAUL FARQUHARSON DIES

THE ROAD TO ROME AND THE FAO

THE CASE AGAINST ADRIAN GIBSON MAY BE FAILING

COMPANY AT BRITISH COLONIAL SAYS IT’S A LIE

The Foreign Minister In Rome

Fred Mitchell And DPM With Students In London

Opening Of The Fox Hill Festival

THE PRIME MINISTER ON IMMIGRATION

BRITISH AIRWAYS GIVES KFC ON 23 JULY 2023 FLIGHT TO LONDON

THE IMMIGRATION STATEMENT ON FNM CHARGES

KUDOS TO PAULINE DAVIS OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALLIST

THE PRESS IS IRRESPONSIBLE

PAUL FARQUHARSON DIES

Facebook-f Instagram