THE PRIME MINISER LEADS THE BUDGET DEBATE

Prime Minister Philip Davis vigorously defended the budget which he presented to the country on 29th June 2024 when he spoke in the House of Assembly on 5 June 2024. The budget is generally good news. Here is what Kemsley Smith, the head of the Bahamas Public Service Union, had to say about one of the reform measures that of changing the pay day from monthly to twice a month: “This has not been a well thought out process as to how this is going to adversely affect public servants by making this decision, and, hence, the Bahamas Public Services Union and unions at large are not going to sit by and allow the government to do these things,” This is what you call complaining because you can complain. This is generally welcomed as a good thing for the cash flow of employees and not something to complain about. Some people are simply never satisfied.