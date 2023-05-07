THE PRIME MINISTER PROMOTES THE COUNTRY IN BRITAIN

Prime Minister Philip Davis with Lord Marland who is currently the Chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council.

The Prime Minister visits the National Archives in Britain

Prime Minister Philip Davis with Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell at the Painter’s Hall following a convocation on the blue economy and The Bahamas hosted by the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, Lord Marland presiding with High Commissioner to London Paul Gomez and Leader of The Opposition Michael Pintard. 2 May 2023.

Mrs. Davis at a spousal function on cervical cancer put on by the Commonwealth.

The Prime Minister at the reception with Bahamians at the Caribbean Council’s reception at the House of Lords on Tuesday 2 May 2023

Prime Minister Philip Davis and Mrs. Davis at the House of Lords 2 May 2023

Prime Minister Philip Davis was in London for the coronation of Charles III. While there he used the opportunity to promote Bahamian interests. Several of the business forums were sponsored by Kanoo, the money company. The company promised that they will be opening an office in the UK.