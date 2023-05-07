THE JUDGEMENT GIVES SOME COMFORT TO MEN ON CITIZENSHIP

The case AG vs Shannon Rolle was decided on 4 May 2023 by the Privy Council the final appellate court of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Here is the operative part of the ruling:

Para 57: The Board concludes that the Constitution of The Bahamas confers citizenship of The Bahamas at birth on a person born in The Bahamas who is the child of (1) an unmarried woman who is not a citizen of The Bahamas and (2) a man who is.

This supports the decision of now Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder who made the decision at first instance and was supported by the Court of Appeal. This changes the interpretation of the law up to now which is that such a child was not a Bahamian citizen at birth. This is a step in the right direction. The matter should not have gone to appeal. Once the Court of Appeal pronounced it, that should have been it. Any way never a bad time to do the right thing.