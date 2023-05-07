TRISTAN THE PRIEST IN WAITING ON AL DILLETTE’ DEATH

From left Kevin Tomlinson, Al Dillette, Mario Donato, Fred Mitchell, Brian Seymour and Tristan Lockhart. ( Those were the days at Pier One in Freeport, Grand Bahama—Editor)

Posted on Facebook 3 May 2023:

One of the challenges of being away from home is that there will be times some members of your family and friends will leave you, and you will not be able to say goodbye. It was a dinner in September 2021, the eve before the general election and my leave for seminary. Fred Mitchell, Al Dillette, Brian Seymour, Mario Donato, myself, and others had a conversation about my new journey to seminary. They were proud, and all looked forward to my successful completion. One of the things discussed was the reality of what may happen. One of the topics was being away while friends who are dear to you pass away, and you won’t be there to say goodbye. Today, the same reality nugget given to me was dealt to me after hearing the news of CG Al Dillette’s passing. His Excellency was a good friend. He had a wealth of knowledge of our beloved country, serving as a journalist, historian, and, most recently, a Diplomat. I have always heard of the name Al Dillette as one of Prime Minister Pindling’s principal writers. I enjoyed listening to the stories of the past. The National Events, the Politics, All of it…With much humour. Al was a gem. He loved his family and was so proud of his children. I was so privileged to be in his presence. I absorbed everything. Mr. Dillette, I will always remember you. Thank you for being a friend. May God receive you in His loving arms. Until we meet again…