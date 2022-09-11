THE PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON THE QUEEN

Statement from Prime Minister Hon. Philip Edward Brave Davis QC MP On The Passing of HER MAJESTY QUEEN ELIZABETH II

It is with deep regret and sadness that we learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

On behalf of the Government and People of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, we offer our sincere condolences to the Members of The Royal Family.

I have ordered that the National Flag be lowered today to half-staff and to be lowered again when the Official Mourning Period comes into effect.

8 September 2022

Office of the Prime Minister Commonwealth of The Bahamas

