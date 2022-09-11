THE QUEEN DIES, SO WHAT?

So all the monarchists are in a thrall of sorrow, if such a thing is possible. The irony in the life of a monarchist is that they live for a day like this. On Thursday 8 September 2022, Buckingham Palace, the official home and office of Elizabeth II, Queen of The Bahamas and the United Kingdom, her other realms and territories passed from mortality into immortality.

The Anglican Church Bells in The Bahamas ( she was defender of that faith created by her ancestors when the Ronan Catholics wouldn’t give him a divorce) rang out the bells 96 times.

The Governor General Sir Cornelius Smith issued a statement of condolences. The Prime Minister Philip Davis gave a statement as well. The Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard followed suit.

There was something called Operation London Bridge that went into effect. The monarchists had been planning this for years. What happens (as they euphemistically call it) with the demise of the Crown. They were planning her after death while she was yet alive.

All countries have these issues when there is a transition of this kind. We saw it last in our own country last year when the new Prime Minister Philip Davis took over the country. Transitions have to be managed well because people get upset and destabilized by change. Those who run governments have the job of ensuring that even while there is change, things remains more or less the same and the changes are managed carefully.

So we have nothing to add here. Elizabeth’s death does nothing to change the daily reality of thousands of Bahamian citizens. Doubt she or her children ever gave a wit abut what happens in The Bahamas anyway. But in the constitutional process, they are an integral part of it and so it is in our best interests for all of this to go smoothly as well.

The High Commissioner to Britain Ellison Greenslade became part of history in that he attended the accession council to confirm Charles as the new King of The Bahamas. Look forward to the Governor General Sir Cornelius Smith and the Prime Minister Philip Davis going to the funeral. Lots of pomp and pageantry.

The rest of us of course will have to go to work like we always do, now that the Queen is dead.

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday, 10th September, 2022 up to midnight: 632,720;

Number of hits for the month of September up to Saturday, 10th September, 2022 up to midnight: 752,243;

Number of hits for the year 2022 up to Saturday, 10th September, 2022 up to midnight: 11,761,920.