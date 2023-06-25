THE QUESTION OF THE NASSAU CRUISE PORT

Keith Bell, the Minister for Immigration, said in the House of Assembly, the deal for The Bahamas government with the owners of the new cruise port is a bad, one-sided deal. The assets of the Bahamian people have been given away for a song. This is the pattern of conduct of the Free National Movement who have no care for the patrimony of the Bahamian people. The fact that the new cruise port looks pretty means nothing to us. The fact is that scores of Bahamians have been left out of the equation as a result of the monopoly given to this new cruise port group. The FNM similarly sold BTC for a song. They gave the commercial port to the same group of families that controlled Bay Street before 1967 and put poison pills in each deal so that the PLP could not reverse it. It is simply a damn shame.