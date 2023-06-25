THE FOREIGN INVESTORS DON’T WANT TO PAY THEIR FAIR SHARE

The Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party Fred Mitchell in a voice note to party supporters on 23 June 2023 told them that he was concerned that every time the government tried to raise taxes on non-nationals in The Bahamas, there was a cry in opposition.  The latest examples were the Carnival Cruise line which wants the passenger tax increase moved to a later deadline. Since the comments of the Chairman, the Government agreed to change the deadline.  But the point remains that the company protested.  This is a pattern of behaviour of Foreign Investors.  In Inagua when the PLP was last in office, it increased the royalties on Morton, the salt miner in Inagua. When the FNM came to power, they promptly revoked the increase after Morton’s protest. That is a pattern with the FNM.  The law has been changed by the PLP on treasure hunting in The Bahamas,  Again, The Tribune was able to find some foreign investor who said that he opposed the changes in the law.  The Chairman asked when does a foreign investor who comes to The Bahamas use our resources, and damages the environment, when will they want to pay their fair share? He ended: “Pay your fair share or look elsewhere.”

