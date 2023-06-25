WHAT’S NEXT FOR MIA MOTTLEY

All this world recognition and praise for a woman Mia Mottley who a decade ago was being written off as a nobody by the man who appointed her Deputy Prime Minister Owen Arthur, and now she is transformed. Around the world and in her region, she is known as Auntie Mia and all the women flock to her. The men love her and the things she says. It’s the Caribbean and Latin America’s turn we hear at the UN when the present SG gives up the post. The eyes are looking at Mia Mottley to be the first female Secretary General and of course the first Caricom national to get the job. Good luck.