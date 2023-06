It was hot as the dickens in Paris and across the Western Hemisphere. 21st June 2023 was the summer solstice. That meant that the Tropic of Cancer in Exuma was the point at which the sun was now shining. It was the longest day of the year. It probably won’t be the hottest. The planet is burning up. There was a hurricane in the Eastern Caribbean and it may be headed our way. Summer is here.