This year marks 80 years since the founding of the Roman Catholic High School in Nassau called St Augustine’s College, named after Augustine, the Bishop of Hippo in Algeria in the 4th and 5th centuries. He was a noted and era defining theologian. The college was started by Benedictine monks in Fox Hill and has produced thousands of the leaders of the country both Catholic and non-Catholic. One of them is Fred Mitchell, the now Foreign Minister of The Bahamas who also served as the President of the Student Council in his final year at the school in 1969 to 1970. The students of the current school came to Fox Hill to serve breakfast to the people at the community centre in Fox Hill. He invited them to come to the House of Assembly and they did along with their chaperone and the Dean of Discipline of the school.