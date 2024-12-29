THE SAXONS REIGN SUPREME OVER JUNKANOO

Taking full advantage of the disarray in the camp of their archrivals in Junkanoo The Valley, the Saxon Superstars, headed by Percy “ Vola “ Francis, defeated all rivals and wiped the Valley with the mat at Boxing Day Junkanoo . It was by all measures a splendid performance. Even the advocate on TV for the Valley in her red dress was left speechless. She said that she was so disappointed in the performances of both sides of the Valley Boys. The junkanoo group split in two in an acrimonious row over leadership. The matter has ended up in the courts and the government has had to intervene to bring peace to the Valley. Obviously it was not enough. Both factions disgraced their many fans on Boxing Day by the subpar performances.