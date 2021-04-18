THE SENATE DEBATE ON LAND IS A CHARADE

Senators Fred Mitchell and Michael Darville following the debate on the land resolution 15 April 2021

There was a debate on the Government’s proposal to organize what they say is an upscale development in the constituency of Hubert Minnis, the Prime Minister. The deal is that the lot will be set at 50k per lot. He says the value will be 150k. This is a pipe dream. It is a plan to stack the Kilarney constituency with FNM voters or so he thinks. There will be a big surprise in store for him. All he has done was prove that the PLP represents the nation and the have nots. The FNM represents the rich. Once again the FNM is patting itself on the back for a success that is less than stellar.