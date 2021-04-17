The PLP At Potter’s Cay



12 April 2021

Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party, the Hon. Philip Brave Davis, led an Opposition Parliamentary delegation on a walk about and fact finding mission of the Potter’s Cay vendors marketplace, located under the Paradise Island Bridge at Potter’s Cay.



Accompanying Mr. Davis were Deputy PLP Leader Chester Cooper, Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin, PLP candidate for the Freetown Constituency, Wayne Munroe and representatives from the Potter’s Cay Vendors Association.



Several restaurants at that popular dining and entertainment destination were destroyed by fire on Sunday, 11 April 2021.



