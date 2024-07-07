THE SPLIT IN THE FNM IS REAL

When the House of Assembly met on Monday 1 July 2024, there was to be a healthy debate on two bills. One bill was to revamp the laws on stem cell medicine in The Bahamas and the regulatory regime thereunder. The other was to make changes forced on us by the United States to our regulatory regime in Civil Aviation. That became the pretext for the FNM to split into many pieces. It exposed how confused and divided an organization they are. Adrian White got into the mix by saying he was against it, and suggesting that the bill was going to facilitate human embryo experiments which the bill specifically bans and he knew it. He said it anyway. Adrian Gibson, who is before The courts on criminal charges, said he opposed it. Michael Pintard and Shanendon Cartwright said they would abstain because the PLP did not consult enough. Consultation is their word for doing nothing. Hubert Minnis said he supported it wholeheartedly but then launched off into a tirade against the new hospital. Dr. Minnis did not stick around for the vote though. That’s the Free National Movement. The party of no. The party that is a house divided against itself.