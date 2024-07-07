THE STRANGE CASE OF ADRIAN WHITE

Adrian White, the MP for St Ann’s and a Free National Movement member, cannot help himself. He is married to a black woman but it appears that he has learned nothing from that quarter. His comments are always laced with disrespect for black people. The sarcasm in the House is boundless. This is not appropriate for a person who wants to be a leader of The Bahamas. His party refuses to disassociate themselves from the racist comments. The PLP should call it out every time it sees it or hears it.