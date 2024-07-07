A TROUBLING VOICE NOTE ABOUT THE POLICE

On Thursday 4 July 2024, a troubling set of recordings were released in the public domain through social media in which a criminal suspect Michael Fox who was murdered was talking to a senior police officer. The narrative was as follows although not in these exact words: the senior officer promised that he could make the cases against Mr. Fox go away but he could not say for how much on the phone but he would communicate to a lawyer who he identified and that lawyer would give the information to him. The next recording one heard the lawyer discussing the sum of 100k and later 200k to make the cases go away. This is a bombshell for the Force and it immediately answered a lot of questions about why murders in the country were unfolding the way they did this year. It gave the impression that the police head of the investigation unit was involved in a criminal enterprise. The Commissioner of Police moved swiftly and announced that Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson was on administrative leave and that an investigation was to follow. The Free National Movement got into the mix and said that they wanted an international set of experts to come in and investigate. That shows how much confidence they have in the Royal Bahama Police Force. In any event, the matter is quite in hand and the Prime Minister needs no advice from the FNM on what to do. The public should know that the matter will be investigated thoroughly without fear or favour and the answers will be supplied.