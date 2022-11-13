THE STORM IS OVER OR JUST BEGINNING

There was fear and trembling in Abaco and Grand Bahama as the waters threatened to cover the sea. Last week Tuesday and Wednesday 8 and 9 November 2022. The news was that it was only a Tropical Storm named Nicole and the winds would barely be a category one. However, there was going to be a high tide and full moon, and the surges were expected to be significant.

As it turned out over the two days of discomfort, the seas did rise on the streets of Marsh Harbour, in West End, there was water damage in Moore’s Island, the seas were threatening in Green Turtle Cay, Elbow Cay, and Guana Cay in the Abacos. But the water receded and by the next day, the Deputy Prime Minister and his team were able to go inspect the damage that there was.

The Prime Minister Philip Davis was at that very moment in Egypt pleading the cause of mitigation and adaptation and more latterly loss and damage. Well, there were a lot of pretty words at the conference but again, there is nothing significant that the Bahamian people will see on the ground from what happened at COP 27. The developed countries don’t get it, not feeling it and they have their own problems.

Right now they are engaged in an ideological battle between the Russians and themselves and everything else is taking second place.

The Chinese have said that they have to continue burning coal for the time being because well oil is too expensive and in short supply.

So that means what we knew already and is now confirmed that the atmospheric temperature will rise above the targeted 1.5 degrees centigrade by 2030. It also means that the storms will get more frequent, the droughts more prevalent, and the weather generally more extreme. None of this will be solved on this pathway by 2030 which the scientists keep telling us is a critical year.

The Leaders of the South Pacific Islands cried out, that they are fast disappearing. The Bahamas can’t be far behind. While the waters rise, we are burning and drowning, and does anyone really give a hoot?

