THE STUPIDTY OF THE SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Just when you think that the Speaker of the House Halson Moultrie has exhausted the supply of stupid, prejudiced and insensitive things to say, he is able to surpass the one he said before. The latest is he now wants to ban cussing on the internet and for the parliament to impose fines on people who curse on the internet. This is what he told the House of Assembly when it last met on Wednesday 19 February 2020. The internet is something that you access voluntarily. If you don’t want to view its contents, then don’t. Of all the things, this man wants to pursue, cussing on the internet. This from the man who is supposed to be the champion of freedom of speech as the protector of the privileges of the House of Assembly. Of course, he has already fallen down on that job so on one level there should be no surprise. But we like the response of one person on the internet. He said simply: fuck you.