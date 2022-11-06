The Tourism Progress In Canada

DPM Cooper & Mrs. Cooper and The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism in Toronto, Canada at a reception for top local media, promoting the 16-island destinations. The Bahamas continues to be a highly sought-after destination for Canadians.

Also in attendance was Paul Strachan, Executive Director and staff of the Toronto MOTIA, Deputy High Commissioner Chanelle Brown of the Bahamas office in Ottawa and team, Al Dillette, Consul General to Toronto and team Ian Rolle of the GBPA and staff, GBIPB and numerous Bahamas partners.

The team visited Calgary yesterday and will visit Montreal tomorrow.