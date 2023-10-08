THE TROOPS ARE RESTLESS WHILE OBIE STILL ABOVE GROUND

Obie Wilchcombe’s proposed resting place in West End.

Obie Wilchombe’s body wasn’t cold yet on 25 September 2023, before the troops started marshalling to get the seat, even before it was officially declared vacant. One individual who ought to know better went and put together some fake branch meetings to say that there was wide spread support for the candidacy. But the fact is there is no candidacy available from the Progressive Liberal Party. The Chairman of the party has indicated that no consideration for candidates will take place by the PLP until after the funeral of Mr. Wilchcombe which will take place on 12 October 2023 in Nassau at Christ Church Cathedral. The frenzy had become so unseemly that yet another statement was issued by the Chairman on the matter:

4 October 2023

Reports of a candidate selection process by the PLP are false. No sanctioned primary or selection process has taken place.

The Chairman of the Candidates Committee who is the party leader has indicated and authorized us to say that the selection choices will be made from the existing stock of aspirants from the 2021 general election and that no former House of Assembly members are a part of that pool.

The Candidates Committee is to be convened shortly and the National General Council shortly thereafter to make its determination.

