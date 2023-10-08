THESE BAHAMAS PREACHERS NEED TO FIND CHRIST

THEY MIGHT LOSE THEIR U S VISAS

Protesting preachers at the University of The Bahamas. Tribune photo 3 October 2023

On Thursday 5 October 2023, on the 70th birthday of the most prominent voice for the rights of gay and lesbian people in the government, the preachers of The Bahamas were at it again. Having embarrassed the country in 2004 by their shocking and unseemly behaviour toward visitors on a ship coming into the Nassau port, they were back at it again.

This time they were are the University of The Bahamas, the forum of academic freedom, where the week of gay and lesbian pride was being discussed by Bahamians of repute about what it all means in The Bahamas. The preachers said that the forum should be cancelled and that this was not something that should happen in The Bahamas.

For the love of God, we don’t know why these preachers don’t go find Christ. The silliness of the arguments is incomprehensible.

So here’s the thing. If they look around at their congregations, young and old, in the choir, in the pulpit, in the congregation, one gay man or woman after the next. In fact, if they follow their dictums and purged their benches of every gay or lesbian in the congregation or choir, the church would be empty. They know it and yet they persist with this public rubbish which makes them look like a bunch of ignoramuses.’

Why do these people care about who is sleeping with whom, or who loves who? What is it to them? Many of them have multiple relationships with women and children all over the place.

They went farther and went on the University campus and disturbed the forum that was being held there. So sad.

We know that these things are watched carefully by the U S embassy and we know how dear human rights and LGBT issues are to them. We know that the pictures spread of the hate speech by these pastors may have reached into the embassy here and the question is whether these people are fit and proper persons to go to the United States. One withdrawal of U S visas and they would stop all the bullshit from them.

