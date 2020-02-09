So the Senate of the United States has voted to acquit Donald Trump of the high crimes and misdemeanors of which he was accused and impeached by the House of Representatives of the United States. Only one Republican voted with the Democratic minority to agree that he ought to be fired. Just like the FNM MPs in the Bahamas did two months ago to protect Hubert Minnis, the Republicans lined up and swallowed the Kool Aid and voted to save Donald Trump. That is America. It is in fact none of our business and then again it is our business. The lesson to be draw is that the US cannot lecture anyone any more about ethics, morality and the rule of law. They cannot boast any more about checks and balances. It all amounts to nothing. A group of craven men and women, determined to protect someone who is corrupt and criminal at the core can simply vote on pure political grounds to protect that criminal enterprise. Very sad. Now one understands how the Roman Empire sunk into the abyss and collapsed on itself.