THE US CLARIFIES PRE CLEARANCE

The lies of  Ivan Johnson and his down market rag The Punch have been found out again. Yet Bahamians continue to read the nonsense. This time the U S Embassy caught them in a lie. They debunked the idea that you had to have a minimum of 2k in cash to get past U S Preclearance in Nassau.  At the same time, the U S Embassy also debunked the notion that you could no longer travel on a police record. That arose because preclearance in Nassau does not open until 9 a.m.  Bahamasair had a flight that leaves at 6:45 a.m.  So if you are going to take that flight you have to use a visa and clear in Miami.

