THE US UNDERCUTS THE POST 1945 WORLD ORDER

To whom much is given, much is expected. The United States is the keeper of the peace. Some have gone so far as to call this the age of Pax Americana. That is why it is so disappointing to see the response of Donald Trump as President of the United States essentially retrenching within their borders and seeming to say, every man or woman for himself on this corona virus issue. This continues to undercut the post 1945 world order created by U S statesmen. This is quite sad and should be reversed. The pandemic is a world health problem not a United States problem. His use of the expression “Chinese virus” is racist. It should stop. There ought to be a meeting of world leaders to figure out on a world wide basis how to resolve this problem.