THERE IS NO NEW NORMAL… STUPID EXPRESSION

Suddenly the colloquial vogue is to talk about a “ new normal” to describe what is happening now with the rules of Covid 19 behaviour in place: the physical distancing of six feet apart, the washing of hands for 20 seconds, the wearing of masks in public, the refusing to shake people’s hands, and doing everything virtually and digitally. The claim is that Covid 19 has changed the world. Maybe it has and maybe not. The evidence is from history that this is only a temporary phenomenon. It may last years but to take one example, there is no way three years even two years from now people are going to be walking around wearing masks. That is stupid to even think so. This thing will pass and we will go right back to normal social behaviour. Please stop with this new normal stuff