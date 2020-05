Photo taken 15 May 2020

The people of Andros are asking Dr. Hubert Minnis when are they going to be allowed to go into the crab fields to catch crabs. The rains came for three days last week and so the land is deluged with crabs. The market in Nassau is hungry for them and money is scarce. Meanwhile Dr. Minnis is refusing to open up Andros and the islands where the crabs are. He maybe thinks it will mean the PLP will soon walk all over him. After all PLP uses the sign of the crab.