TOO MUCH GOSSIP IN OUR PUBLIC POLICY

We think it’s the Bible that tells people about keeping a civil tongue in your head.  This is a warning to these young public service officers coming into the system and those who are political appointees new to the public system. Try for god’s sake to keep your counsel.  There is much too much gossip and idle nonsense and chatter and attacking our own people, swirling around the PLP and its leaders and too much of it is self-inflicted by loose talk around people who should not hear it and whose business it is not but it harms the PLP.  For Christ’s sake just shut up already.  We are lucky to be back in power and the Bahamians do not expect this loose gossipy nonsense and picnicking on one another that is taking place in too many forums. Stay the hell off the radio. Turn the microphone off.  If we are not careful, we will get a swift kick in the behind. It must stop.  Do no harm.

